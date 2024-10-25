Dynamos Suspends Midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa Without Pay

The grounds for the charges which have been building up since the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round matches got to a head on Thursday 24th October 2024 at a meeting held between the Dynamos FC Executive Committee, technical team and players when you publicly displayed disrespect and disdain for the club leadership.

In the premises, your conduct has left the Club with no option but to invoke Section 6(1) of the National Employment Code of Conduct (SI 15 of 2006) and suspend you from work without pay and benefits with effect from Thursday 24th October.

You shall be shortly served with the notification to attend a disciplinary hearing, which notification shall fully spell out the allegations and subsequent charges as provided for in the National Employment Code of Conduct.

During your period of suspension, you are not allowed to visit any of Dynamos FC facilities, including the training ground at Alexandra Sports Club, offices at the National Sports Stadium or even phone any of the Dynamos FC players, technical officials or Executive Committee Members.

According to Soccer24, Shandirwa’s suspension letter was delivered to the midfielder by one of Dynamos’ “bouncers” on Friday morning.

DeMbare players initially wanted to train but then decided not to in solidarity with their teammate.

Club Secretary-General Webster Marechera, whose name and signature are on the letter, told Soccer24 that he didn’t write it.

Shandirwa’s suspension comes as Dynamos players have boycotted training for two consecutive days in protest over unpaid winning bonuses and sign-on fees.

This strike has disrupted the team’s preparations for their Chibuku Super Cup semi-final match against Manica Diamonds, scheduled for Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the only title Dynamos can win this season, as they are no longer in the running for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Last season, DeMbare clinched the Chibuku Super Cup trophy by defeating Ngezi Platinum 2-0 in the final, earning the right to represent Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederation Cup.

