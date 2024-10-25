ZESA Blames Load Shedding On Western Sanctions

6 minutes ago Fri, 25 Oct 2024 14:47:48 GMT

ZESA executive chairman Sydney Gata has attributed the current power shortages in the country to illegal sanctions imposed on the country by Western powers, which have prevented the power utility and other entities from accessing concessionary loans for infrastructure development.

As a result, Zimbabweans are enduring daily blackouts lasting at least 15 hours in their homes and businesses.

To prevent the collapse of the national grid, ZESA has implemented stringent power rationing measures.

Feedback