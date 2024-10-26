Dynamos Players End Training Boycott

In response, the entire squad vowed to continue their protest, refusing to return to training until the suspension was lifted.

It wasn’t until the club reversed Shandirwa’s suspension that the players agreed to return to practice.

Meanwhile, the club’s executive has assured the players that their winning bonuses will be paid at the end of the season.

Players who spoke to NewsDay on Thursday claimed they were owed approximately US$500 each, in addition to outstanding signing-on fees.

However, club chairperson Moses Maunganidze denied the claims regarding signing-on fees, confirming only that they do owe bonuses, adding that an agreement is in place to address the issue. He said:

Yes, we owe the players winning bonuses for about five games. However, the agreement was to pay them once-off at the end of the season. If you still remember, we paid them winning bonuses for the first half of the season in June-July as a once-off payment. Then we agreed with them to do the same for the second half of the season at the end of the term. We are shocked to see them staging a sit-in for a matter that we thought had been addressed.

The Chibuku Super Cup is now the only title Dynamos can aim for this season, as they are out of contention for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Last season, DeMbare secured the Chibuku Super Cup by defeating Ngezi Platinum 2-0 in the final, earning a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup. However, they were eliminated by Orapa United of Botswana.

Winning the Chibuku Super Cup again would grant the Glamour Boys a quick return to the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the other semifinal, last season’s finalist Ngezi Platinum Stars will face Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium this Saturday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment