Four Villagers Die After Drinking Aloe Vera Concoction
Four people died and two others were hospitalised at Mutambara Mission Hospital after consuming a concoction made from the aloe vera plant.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the tragic incident which occurred at Gonorenda Homestead in Marange, Mutare, on October 27, 2024, around 4 PM.
Among the deceased, three victims have been identified by their next of kin: Joseph Myambo, aged 45; Brighton Gwenzi Chibhosho, aged 27; and Kudakwashe Marambire, aged 44. The fourth victim has not yet been identified.
Aloe vera is a versatile plant with a wide range of uses, particularly known for its medicinal and cosmetic properties.
The plant is used as a natural laxative to relieve constipation and its juice may help soothe the digestive tract and reduce symptoms of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
