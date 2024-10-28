Pindula|Search Pindula
Four Villagers Die After Drinking Aloe Vera Concoction

10 minutes agoMon, 28 Oct 2024 17:09:36 GMT
Four people died and two others were hospitalised at Mutambara Mission Hospital after consuming a concoction made from the aloe vera plant.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the tragic incident which occurred at Gonorenda Homestead in Marange, Mutare, on October 27, 2024, around 4 PM.

Among the deceased, three victims have been identified by their next of kin: Joseph Myambo, aged 45; Brighton Gwenzi Chibhosho, aged 27; and Kudakwashe Marambire, aged 44. The fourth victim has not yet been identified.

Aloe vera is a versatile plant with a wide range of uses, particularly known for its medicinal and cosmetic properties.

The plant is used as a natural laxative to relieve constipation and its juice may help soothe the digestive tract and reduce symptoms of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

