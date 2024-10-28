"Government Must Admit ZiG Lost Validity And Take Corrective Action"

As of October 4, 2024, the statutory instrument that introduced the ZIG currency expired without extension. Consequently, from October 5, 2024, the ZIG ceased to be a valid currency in Zimbabwe, leaving the US dollar as the sole currency.

In a belated but incompetent attempt, authorities tried to revive the ZIG through the Finance Act on Sunday October 27, 2024 (This had been hinted on in the Friday Gazette but the Act had not been published). However, this effort was futile since the ZIG had already lost its validity.

Moreover, Section 21 of the Finance Act’s attempt to retroactively validate the ZIG is unlawful, as it contradicts Section 6 of the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act.

The explicit reference to the expired statutory instrument in Section 21 only reinforces this illegality in that it establishes the connection between the S.I and the Act (A clever person would have avoided that connection).

This is a festival of illegalities and absurdities. Government should take responsibility, apologize and implement a lawful solution – one that fortunately exists.