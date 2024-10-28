Manchester United Sack Erik ten Hag After Disappointing Start to Season

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined as Ten Hag’s assistant last summer, has been appointed as the interim manager while a permanent head coach is sought.

The decision to dismiss Ten Hag was described as difficult but unanimous, and he was informed by the club’s board on Monday morning.

United had triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract after winning the FA Cup in May, but he has been dismissed just over three months later due to the club’s second-worst start to a Premier League campaign.

United is now seeking its sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Ten Hag took over in summer 2022, leading the club to third place in his first season and winning the 2023 Carabao Cup.

His second season began poorly, with United finishing bottom of their Champions League group in the autumn but they picked up a trophy, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

