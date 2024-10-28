Ngezi Platinum Stars And Dynamos To Face Off Again In Chibuku Super Cup Final

In Saturday’s match in Mhondoro, Ngezi took the lead in the 37th minute with a goal from Talent Chamboko.

However, Simba Bhora equalised in the 75th minute thanks to Tymon Machope’s close-range effort.

Machope then scored again six minutes later, putting Simba ahead, but Ngezi responded just two minutes after that with Farai Madanhanga’s goal, sending the match to penalties.

During the shootout, Kudzai Chigwida, Nigel Makumbe, Takunda Benhura, Never Tigere, and Madanhanga all successfully converted their kicks for Ngezi Platinum Stars.

For Simba, Walter Musona, Blessing Moyo, Gift Saunyama, and Onifade Abubakar scored, but Ishe Mauchi had his attempt saved, securing Ngezi’s place in the final.

On Sunday in Harare, Dynamos faced an uphill battle after conceding a goal to Bret Amidu just 19 minutes into the match.

However, they rallied in the dying moments, with substitute Emmanuel Paga scoring a crucial equaliser four minutes into stoppage time, again forcing penalties.

All four Dynamos penalty takers—captain Frank Makarati, Congolese forward Eli Ilunga, Arthur Musiyiwa, and Valentine Kadonzvo—successfully found the net.

Manica Diamonds’ Forster Dhemere was thwarted by Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, and Takunda Jeffrey’s shot went wide.

Veteran Gerald Bero and Farai Banda managed to score for Manica, but it wasn’t enough to clinch victory.

In the 2023 edition of Zimbabwe’s premier knockout tournament, which offers a ticket to the CAF Confederations Cup, Dynamos beat Ngezi 2-0.

This year, the Chibuku Super Cup represents the only opportunity for either Ngezi or Dynamos to secure silverware, as both clubs trail in the race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Currently, Ngezi sits in fourth place with 46 points, 14 points behind log leader Simba Bhora, while Dynamos are in ninth place with 41 points, 19 points off the top spot.

The 2023 Chibuku Super Cup final was played at Baobab Stadium, while this year’s edition is set to be held at Rufaro Stadium.

