15 Injured As Govasburg Bus Overturns On Harare-Bulawayo Road

Fifteen (15) people were injured on Monday morning when a bus they were travelling on veered off the road and overturned along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that a Govasburg bus, carrying 30 passengers, lost control at the 244-kilometer peg, overturned, and landed on its right side. The injured people were admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment.

While the exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined, common factors contributing to bus accidents in Zimbabwe include drivers exceeding speed limits and aggressive driving. Overloading buses with passengers and goods further exacerbates the risk, making them harder to control.

