15 Injured As Govasburg Bus Overturns On Harare-Bulawayo Road
Fifteen (15) people were injured on Monday morning when a bus they were travelling on veered off the road and overturned along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that a Govasburg bus, carrying 30 passengers, lost control at the 244-kilometer peg, overturned, and landed on its right side. The injured people were admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment.
While the exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined, common factors contributing to bus accidents in Zimbabwe include drivers exceeding speed limits and aggressive driving. Overloading buses with passengers and goods further exacerbates the risk, making them harder to control.
In a separate incident earlier, two people lost their lives, and several others were injured when an Inter Africa bus veered off the road and overturned at Umguza Bridge along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway on Saturday.
Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo said the Inter Africa bus, which was travelling from Mutare to Bulawayo city centre, had 50 passengers on board at the time of the accident.
He said two passengers died, while 43 were injured. The Bulawayo Fire Brigade managed to rescue three passengers trapped in the wreckage, and the injured were transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.
More: Pindula News