Government Owes Pfumvudza Scheme Inputs Suppliers Over US$300 Million

If these transporters are not paid, they lack the resources necessary to continue their work. Said Jiri (via NewZimbabwe.com):

We have out there 50% of our seed, and 49% of our compound D and C fertilizers in stock. The seeds, we have all of it except some imported traditional grains.

The main challenge on the Pfumvudza scheme is certainly the financing of this. Our contractors are owed more than US$300 million for the 2020-2021 season, 2021-2022 season, 2022-2023 season, and to date.

So the delay in the movement of inputs is really because of the legacy debt which I know that after the SADC conference funds are now turned to supporting agriculture so that we prepare for the season.

It has been happening slowly, we haven’t been able to move about 50 per cent of the fertiliser which is the major input, we think that we should be done if resources are availed today we should be done by mid-November, and we should be able to move all the inputs.