Former Air Force Commander Elson Moyo In Road Traffic Accident
Former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo survived a car accident on Tuesday afternoon while driving from his Concession Hill Farm near Chegutu.
The 67-year-old was driving alone when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle to veer off the road to the right. The car struck a tree before coming to rest on its wheels.
According to a leaked internal memorandum from a Chegutu police district intelligence officer addressed to his provincial superior, Moyo sustained injuries to his right arm and shoulder in the incident. Reads the memo:
On the 29th day of October 2024, 1500hours and at 10 kilometre peg along Chegutu-Pickstone Road, Chegutu (Oldham Farm), the sole party, Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo (former commander of Air Force of Zimbabwe) aged 67 of Concession Hill Farm, Chegutu was driving a silver Toyota Hilux double cab registration number AES3454 in the dust road from his farm towards Chegutu.
Upon reaching the 10km peg, he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle veered off the road to the right, hit a tree and landed on its wheels.
The sole party did not sustain any visible injuries but was complaining of a painful right hip and shoulder.
He was taken to Chegutu District Hospital by a well-wisher, where he was airlifted to Harare by Air Ambulance (helicopter). His condition is stable.
The top-of-the-range car involved in the accident had its front right wheel dislodged, along with damage to the right headlamp and front fender.
The ZRP Chegutu Traffic Department is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident under Report Received Book (RRB) Number 5841121.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa “retired” Moyo just hours after a presidential plane aborted its landing at Victoria Falls Airport due to a bomb scare in August 2024.
The reasons behind Moyo’s dismissal were not disclosed, and he was replaced by Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede.
