Former Air Force Commander Elson Moyo In Road Traffic Accident

8 minutes ago Wed, 30 Oct 2024 15:22:58 GMT

Former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander Retired Chief Air Marshal Elson Moyo survived a car accident on Tuesday afternoon while driving from his Concession Hill Farm near Chegutu.

The 67-year-old was driving alone when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle to veer off the road to the right. The car struck a tree before coming to rest on its wheels.

According to a leaked internal memorandum from a Chegutu police district intelligence officer addressed to his provincial superior, Moyo sustained injuries to his right arm and shoulder in the incident. Reads the memo:

Feedback