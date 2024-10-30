Mnangagwa’s Driver Dies Suddenly At Bulawayo Hotel After ZANU PF Conference
Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa is mourning the sudden death of his driver, Ishmael Maburisa, who was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, October 27, following the conclusion of the ZANU PF annual conference in Bulawayo.
According to ZimLive, police were called to the Greys Inn Hotel in the early hours of Sunday and discovered Maburisa already deceased. Hotel sources indicated that he likely died from diabetic shock.
Before his death, Maburisa had been seen at the hotel’s reception, repeatedly shouting, “Get me food, please.”
It is believed he may have been experiencing an episode of hypoglycemia, or low blood glucose levels, which can often be alleviated by consuming carbohydrates. Said a source:
They gave him porridge, the only food that was there. He went back to his room but after a short period he started twitching and convulsing as though he was having an epileptic episode and he unfortunately died.
Police arrived at the scene and discovered diabetes medication in Ishmael Maburisa’s hotel room. An internal police memo regarding the incident, which was seen by ZimLive, confirmed that Maburisa was the driver for Mnangagwa.
It remains unclear whether Mnangagwa was still in Bulawayo at the time of Maburisa’s death or if he had returned to Harare following the conclusion of the ZANU PF conference on Saturday.
The police have declined to comment further on the matter.
More: Pindula News