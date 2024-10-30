Mnangagwa’s Driver Dies Suddenly At Bulawayo Hotel After ZANU PF Conference

4 minutes ago Wed, 30 Oct 2024 10:57:54 GMT

Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa is mourning the sudden death of his driver, Ishmael Maburisa, who was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, October 27, following the conclusion of the ZANU PF annual conference in Bulawayo.

According to ZimLive, police were called to the Greys Inn Hotel in the early hours of Sunday and discovered Maburisa already deceased. Hotel sources indicated that he likely died from diabetic shock.

Before his death, Maburisa had been seen at the hotel’s reception, repeatedly shouting, “Get me food, please.”

