Warriors Extend Training Camp In Botswana After 3-0 Loss To Eswatini

8 minutes ago Wed, 30 Oct 2024 06:49:12 GMT

Zimbabwe’s home-based Warriors have opted to extend their training camp in Francistown, Botswana, until tomorrow after suffering a 3-0 loss to Eswatini in the first leg of the CHAN preliminary round qualifying match at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

Following their stay in Francistown, the Warriors will travel to South Africa for the return leg against Eswatini at Mbombela Stadium.

Stand-in coach Takesure Chiragwi and his young squad face the daunting task of needing to score at least four goals without conceding to advance to the next qualifying round.

