Warriors Extend Training Camp In Botswana After 3-0 Loss To Eswatini
Zimbabwe’s home-based Warriors have opted to extend their training camp in Francistown, Botswana, until tomorrow after suffering a 3-0 loss to Eswatini in the first leg of the CHAN preliminary round qualifying match at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.
Following their stay in Francistown, the Warriors will travel to South Africa for the return leg against Eswatini at Mbombela Stadium.
Stand-in coach Takesure Chiragwi and his young squad face the daunting task of needing to score at least four goals without conceding to advance to the next qualifying round.
ZIFA spokesperson Mike Madoda confirmed on Tuesday that the team will depart Francistown for South Africa on Thursday. Said Madoda:
Warriors are in Francistown until Thursday afternoon whereupon they’ll travel to South Africa for the return leg against Eswatini at Mombela on Saturday. The match will kick off at 6 PM.
Meanwhile, Chiragwi has strengthened the Warriors’ CHAN squad by calling up the Dynamos duo of fullback Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa.
Both players will join the rest of the squad in South Africa as they prepare for the return fixture in the first round against Eswatini.
A statement from Dynamos confirmed the call-ups for Jalai and Mapisa, stating:
Vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa have been called up to join the locally-based Warriors squad in South Africa ahead of Saturday’s 2025 CHAN preliminary round qualifier 2nd leg against Eswatini.
The Warriors need a huge win in Saturday’s match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit after losing the 1st leg by a 0-3 scoreline in Francistown, Botswana last Sunday.
Eswatini are using virtually the same players for all competitions including the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.
