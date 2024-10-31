Chief Marupi Laid To Rest Beside His Father
Chief Marupi, who recently passed away in Harare at the age of 28, was laid to rest on Wednesday beside his father, the late Lawrence Nare, at his homestead in the Selonga area of Gwanda South, reported The Herald.
Chief Marupi died on October 20 after a brief illness while being treated at Healthpoint Hospital.
In a speech delivered by Chief Tshitaudze, the chairperson of the Matabeleland South provincial Chiefs’ Council, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe expressed his sorrow over the chief’s death. He noted that Chief Marupi had served on the throne for 10 years. Said Garwe:
The district has remained poorer without Chief Marupi. The family is encouraged to remain united in such trying times.
Hold on to the values of your clan and forge ahead with life and your chieftainship. Government greatly respects and attaches great importance to the institution of chiefs, not only as custodians of our traditional and cultural values but also as influential development actors.
Chief Mtshane Khumalo, President of the Chiefs Council and chief mourner, urged the family and community to honour the cultural values surrounding succession. He said:
We have suffered a huge loss as the chiefs’ fraternity and we mourn together with the family and the community.
We hope as the Marupi family you won’t be caught up in conflicts over the chieftaincy.
Let’s look deeply into the set cultural guidelines of succession as they exist.
I would also like to urge the community to support the family and not cause divisions and conflicts because sometimes community members mislead family members.
Chief Tshitaudze, a close friend of the late chief, remarked that stepping into the role of a chief at a young age is no easy task.
However, he noted that Chief Marupi had made remarkable progress in adapting to the challenges he faced. He said:
I was close to the late Chief Marupi and we worked well together. I found it easy to relate with him as he was my age mate.
When I became chief in 2013 I got courage and strength in the fact that I wasn’t the only young chief as there was Chief Marupi and other young chiefs.
Chief Marupi is survived by his wife, Rorisang Tlou. Born Ouheng Nare, he was installed as chief in 2011 as a minor, officially taking over the role in 2014 when he turned 18. He succeeded his father, Lawrence Nare, who passed away in 2008.
