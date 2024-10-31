Chief Marupi Laid To Rest Beside His Father

The district has remained poorer without Chief Marupi. The family is encouraged to remain united in such trying times. Hold on to the values of your clan and forge ahead with life and your chieftainship. Government greatly respects and attaches great importance to the institution of chiefs, not only as custodians of our traditional and cultural values but also as influential development actors. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Chief Mtshane Khumalo, President of the Chiefs Council and chief mourner, urged the family and community to honour the cultural values surrounding succession. He said:

We have suffered a huge loss as the chiefs’ fraternity and we mourn together with the family and the community. We hope as the Marupi family you won’t be caught up in conflicts over the chieftaincy. Let’s look deeply into the set cultural guidelines of succession as they exist. I would also like to urge the community to support the family and not cause divisions and conflicts because sometimes community members mislead family members.

Chief Tshitaudze, a close friend of the late chief, remarked that stepping into the role of a chief at a young age is no easy task.

However, he noted that Chief Marupi had made remarkable progress in adapting to the challenges he faced. He said:

I was close to the late Chief Marupi and we worked well together. I found it easy to relate with him as he was my age mate. When I became chief in 2013 I got courage and strength in the fact that I wasn’t the only young chief as there was Chief Marupi and other young chiefs.

Chief Marupi is survived by his wife, Rorisang Tlou. Born Ouheng Nare, he was installed as chief in 2011 as a minor, officially taking over the role in 2014 when he turned 18. He succeeded his father, Lawrence Nare, who passed away in 2008.

