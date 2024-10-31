EU Extends €75 Million In Aid To Zimbabwe

11 minutes ago Thu, 31 Oct 2024 06:43:49 GMT

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday extended €75 million (approximately US$81 million) to Zimbabwe as part of its efforts to help the southern African nation address the impacts of climate change and foster socio-economic development.

The agreement was signed in Harare by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, and the EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann.

This funding represents the second phase of the EU’s €148 million (US$160 million) allocation to the Zimbabwe Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (2021-2024).

