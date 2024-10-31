Pindula|Search Pindula
Five Killed, Six Injured As Fuel Tanker Crashes Into Kombi In Harare

6 minutes agoThu, 31 Oct 2024 10:16:33 GMT
Five people were killed and six others injured in a road traffic accident on Thursday, October 31, at approximately 5:10 AM.

The accident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, at the Kuwadzana 7 turn-off near the traffic-controlled intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road in Harare.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a Toyota Hiace kombi, carrying an undetermined number of passengers, collided with a fuel tanker that had no passengers on board. Added Commissioner Nyathi:

The kombi had turned right into Bulawayo Road in front of the oncoming fuel tanker.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

The five victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin.

He said further details regarding the accident will be provided at a later time, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and establish the identities of the deceased people.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to adhere to the country’s road rules and regulations to help reduce accidents and avoid speeding on the roads.

