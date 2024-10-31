Five Killed, Six Injured As Fuel Tanker Crashes Into Kombi In Harare

6 minutes ago Thu, 31 Oct 2024 10:16:33 GMT

Five people were killed and six others injured in a road traffic accident on Thursday, October 31, at approximately 5:10 AM.

The accident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, at the Kuwadzana 7 turn-off near the traffic-controlled intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road in Harare.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a Toyota Hiace kombi, carrying an undetermined number of passengers, collided with a fuel tanker that had no passengers on board. Added Commissioner Nyathi:

Feedback