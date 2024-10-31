Karoi United's Appeal Delays Verdict On Abandoned Match Against Scottland

In a statement released yesterday, the NRSL assured that the judgment would be delivered no later than Monday. It said:

In the disciplinary proceedings for the Northern Region for the abandoned match between Karoi United FC versus Scottland FC. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 After delivery of the ruling on the guilty verdict of Karoi United FC, their lawyer requested time to submit mitigation in writing by the close of business on Friday, November 1. The ruling on the penalty shall be delivered by the Disciplinary Committee by Monday, November 4 latest.

Karoi United were charged with “Contravention of Section D2 (2.1) of the Northern Region Soccer League Rules and Regulations”.

The Disciplinary Committee is expected to award Scottland the three points on Monday, regardless of Karoi United’s mitigation.

Depending on the outcomes of tomorrow’s matches involving title-chasing MWOS FC and Scottland, the latter could rise to the top of the league standings.

Currently, MWOS holds a one-point lead, but if Scottland wins against Herentals Under-20, they will ascend to the top following the conclusion of their case against Karoi United.

If both teams win their remaining two matches of the season, Scottland will finish in first place with a two-point advantage.

Meanwhile, MWOS will no longer control their own fate and must rely on other teams to secure victories against Scottland.

Only one team from the Northern Region Soccer League will earn promotion to the Premier Soccer League for the 2025 season, making the competition all the more intense.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment