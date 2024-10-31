Maswanhise Scores Twice As Motherwell Beat Dundee United 2-1 In Scottish Premiership

31 minutes ago Thu, 31 Oct 2024 11:47:40 GMT

Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise scored twice as Motherwell secured a 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, ending their two-match losing streak.

Maswanhise netted in both halves, while Sam Dalby scored for United. The win moved Motherwell to fourth in the Premiership table.

United fielded the same team that lost to Aberdeen, while Motherwell made three changes from their defeat to Celtic.

