Maswanhise Scores Twice As Motherwell Beat Dundee United 2-1 In Scottish Premiership
Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise scored twice as Motherwell secured a 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, ending their two-match losing streak.
Maswanhise netted in both halves, while Sam Dalby scored for United. The win moved Motherwell to fourth in the Premiership table.
United fielded the same team that lost to Aberdeen, while Motherwell made three changes from their defeat to Celtic.
Maswanhise opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, with VAR confirming the goal. Dalby equalized in the 36th minute.
Maswanhise scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute after capitalising on a defensive error.
The 21-year-old, who signed a contract extension this month, has made seven appearances this season so far.
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell heaped praise on Maswanhise, describing him as “a bright lively character.” Said Kettlewell:
Tawanda is a breath of fresh air as a boy. He has a smile on his face, is a bright lively character and a really good type.
We’ve known from day one, when we got him in a bounce game to play last minute, he was in the wilderness and he needed a place to play and grow.
He’s still young and limited experience wise but I thought it was a really good performance and not just his two goals.
His second was a special finish, first to have the speed and the finish so composed. He becomes the match winner and the headlines are justified.
