"11 000 Epworth Residents Receive Title Deeds"

7 minutes ago Fri, 01 Nov 2024 08:44:21 GMT

The government has issued 11,000 title deeds in Harare’s sprawling Epworth suburb since 2023, as part of an initiative to regularise informal settlements throughout the country, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In the lead-up to the August 2023 general elections, the ruling ZANU PF party committed to regularising over 80,000 illegal settlements where tenants faced the risk of having their homes demolished.

To support this effort, the Cabinet endorsed the Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme Consortium, which aims to provide the necessary financial and technical assistance for the issuance of these titles.

Feedback