Gold Class Bus Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 31 Injured
A Gold Class bus travelling from Harare to Rusape, carrying 53 students and seven staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School, was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon along the Harare-Mutare Road.
According to a statement from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the bus driver lost control while attempting to overtake a haulage truck at the 165 km peg. The bus veered off the road to the right, overturned, and came to rest on its left side.
Tragically, one female adult died at the scene, while twenty-five students and six adults sustained injuries and were transported to Rusape General Hospital for treatment. Said Commissioner Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 01st November 2024 at around 1345 hours, involving a Gold Class bus which was travelling from Harare to Rusape carrying 53 students and seven school staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School.
On approaching the 165 km peg along Harare-Mutare Road, the driver tried to overtake a haulage truck, due to speeding, he lost control of the bus.
The bus veered off the road to the right side, overturned and landed on its left side facing the northern direction.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that one female adult died on the spot. 25 students and six adults were injured. They have been taken to Rusape General Hospital for treatment.
Commissioner Nyathi also urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding and overtaking in situations which are clearly not safe to do so.
