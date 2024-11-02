Gold Class Bus Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 31 Injured

7 minutes ago Sat, 02 Nov 2024 07:45:36 GMT

A Gold Class bus travelling from Harare to Rusape, carrying 53 students and seven staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School, was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon along the Harare-Mutare Road.

According to a statement from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the bus driver lost control while attempting to overtake a haulage truck at the 165 km peg. The bus veered off the road to the right, overturned, and came to rest on its left side.

Tragically, one female adult died at the scene, while twenty-five students and six adults sustained injuries and were transported to Rusape General Hospital for treatment. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

