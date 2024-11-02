Magaya Plans To Build Stadium In Kwekwe

Both Magaya and Chahwanda want the stadium to be completed before the start of the domestic football season early next year. Said Magaya (via The Herald):

Shepherd is strong enough and well-encouraged to make this project successful. We expect to complete this venue in January, coinciding with the ZIFA elections. After this project, my focus will be on the Southern and Eastern regions, they deserve the same. I also urge entrepreneurs and the corporate world to initiate similar projects, enabling domestic players to showcase their talent in better facilities.

Last year, Magaya unveiled another stadium, The Heart, a 5,000-seat facility located within the Yadah Complex in Harare’s Waterfalls. This stadium was officially commissioned by the country’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chahwanda owns Hardrock FC in the ZIFA Midlands Division 2B and the Kwekwe based side will be playing in the ZIFA Central Region Soccer League next season.

Kwekwe once boasted a strong presence in the top-flight league, with teams like Ziscosteel, Lancashire Steel, and Kwekwe Cables competing at the highest level.

Now, former Motor Action and Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore is on the brink of leading Kwekwe United into the 2025 Premiership season.

