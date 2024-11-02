RBZ Doubles Limits For Electronic Funds Transfer

To reflect the movements in the official rate, the transactional limits have been reviewed…

The RBZ doubled the transaction limit for person-to-person (P2P), person-to-business (P2B), and ZIPIT from ZiG2 400 to ZiG4 800. The monthly limit for all three types of transfers/payments is now capped at ZiG16 000, up from ZiG8 000.

The RBZ also reviewed electronic fund transfer limits. The business-to-business (trade payment batches) limit was set at ZiG560 000, up from ZiG280 000, whereas the transaction limit was set at ZiG48 000, up from ZiG24 000.

For the business-to-person transactions, the batch limit was set at ZiG160 000, up from ZiG80 000, while the transaction limit was raised to ZiG16 000 from ZiG8 000. Added the central bank:

For the transacting public’s convenience, the bank will continue to monitor transactional limits and review them to promote a cash-lite economy and continued ZiG stability.

On September 27, the central bank devalued the ZiG by 43%, responding to a significant widening of the gap between official and unofficial exchange rates.

The new rate set the ZiG at 1:23.4 against the US dollar, a decline from the previous rate of 1:14.1.

Since that devaluation, the ZiG has continued to weaken against the US dollar. As of Friday, November 1, the official exchange rate stood at 1:28.68.

