Two Killed As Lorry Ploughs Into Vendors At Sakubva Bus Terminus

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at Sakubva Bus Terminus, Mutare on 31st October 2024 at around 1700 hours in which two people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan UD lorry, which was carrying beer, lost control, swerved to the left, overturned and landed on its right side.

Investigations by the police have established that the driver intended to deliver beer at a bottle store near Sakubva Bus Terminus when he tried to park the vehicle.

The vehicle lost brakes, locked the steering wheel and gathered momentum into the bus terminus where it rammed into the boom gate.

Resultantly, six vendors were hit by the lorry while three vehicles were rammed into. Two people died on the spot while four others were injured.

The bodies of the two victims were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.