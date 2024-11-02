Two Killed As Lorry Ploughs Into Vendors At Sakubva Bus Terminus
Tragedy struck at Sakubva Bus Terminus in Mutare on Thursday evening when a Nissan UD lorry, loaded with beer, lost control, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.
According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the driver was attempting to park the vehicle to deliver beer to a nearby bottle store when disaster struck.
The lorry’s brakes failed, causing the steering wheel to lock and the truck to gain speed as it veered into the bus terminus, ultimately crashing into the boom gate. Said Commissioner Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at Sakubva Bus Terminus, Mutare on 31st October 2024 at around 1700 hours in which two people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan UD lorry, which was carrying beer, lost control, swerved to the left, overturned and landed on its right side.
Investigations by the police have established that the driver intended to deliver beer at a bottle store near Sakubva Bus Terminus when he tried to park the vehicle.
The vehicle lost brakes, locked the steering wheel and gathered momentum into the bus terminus where it rammed into the boom gate.
Resultantly, six vendors were hit by the lorry while three vehicles were rammed into. Two people died on the spot while four others were injured.
The bodies of the two victims were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
Commissioner Nyathi implored vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles are regularly serviced and certified fit to travel on the country’s roads
