Family Dumps Coffin At Ecosure After Claim Denial

25 minutes agoSun, 03 Nov 2024 14:46:54 GMT
A grieving family reportedly left their relative’s coffin at an Ecosure branch in Rusape on Saturday, November 2, after the funeral, as the company refused to cover the funeral costs.

Reports indicate that the claim was denied because the deceased had missed a US$4 payment in the month of their passing.

Ecosure, a funeral service provider underwritten by Econet Life, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, faced criticism for its handling of the situation.

In a statement, Ecosure acknowledged that there were administrative delays encountered by the bereaved family at its Rusape outlet but did not provide further details.

The company said the matter was resolved amicably, adding that it is reviewing the incident to identify and address any gaps in the premium payments and claims process. Reads the statement:

EcoSure expresses its sincere condolences to a bereaved family that experienced administrative delays at our Rusape outlet on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The matter was amicably resolved.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the family and have reached out to the family to express the same.

We are now reviewing the incident with a view to address any gaps in the premium payments and claims process.

More: Pindula News

