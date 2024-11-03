Family Dumps Coffin At Ecosure After Claim Denial

25 minutes ago Sun, 03 Nov 2024 14:46:54 GMT

A grieving family reportedly left their relative’s coffin at an Ecosure branch in Rusape on Saturday, November 2, after the funeral, as the company refused to cover the funeral costs.

Reports indicate that the claim was denied because the deceased had missed a US$4 payment in the month of their passing.

Ecosure, a funeral service provider underwritten by Econet Life, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, faced criticism for its handling of the situation.

Feedback