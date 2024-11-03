Zimbabwean Historian, Pathisa Nyathi Has Died

We are just processing the news now as a family but our initial reaction is that of sadness. However, we have to acknowledge that he has not been well for a while now and there’s some relief that he is resting now because he was in pain for a long time.

As the surviving family members we are in grief because he was a figure that occupied a very pivotal role in our lives and we will dearly miss him.

Of course, the outside world regarded him highly but to us, he was just a father like any other. The overwhelming feeling we have right now is one of gratitude because he was there for us through thick and thin.

When a man is there for you from your childhood right until you reach your adulthood, you have to thank him because it just shows the unwavering dedication that he had for his own family.