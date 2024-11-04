Several Feared Dead As South African-Bound Bus Collides With A Kombi In Gwanda

5 minutes ago Mon, 04 Nov 2024 10:40:14 GMT

Several people are feared dead, and others seriously injured after a South African-bound bus was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway in Gwanda on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to ZBC News said that the bus veered into the lane of an oncoming kombi travelling from Gwanda to Bulawayo, resulting in the devastating collision.

The police and the fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene to extricate trapped bodies from the wreckage of the commuter omnibus. The injured were transported to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment.

