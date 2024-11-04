Zimbabwe Braces For Increased Power Outages

7 minutes ago Mon, 04 Nov 2024 06:01:03 GMT

Zimbabweans should prepare for increased load shedding as the festive season approaches, due to the frequent breakdowns of ageing equipment in units one to six at Hwange Thermal Power Station.

The situation is expected to worsen with the onset of the rainy season, leading to an increase in electrical faults.

During a Question and Answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo told lawmakers that the planned repowering of the old units at Hwange, starting in 2025, along with a requirement for ferrochrome smelters to generate their power, will help mitigate the country’s power shortages. Said Moyo (via NewsDay):

Feedback