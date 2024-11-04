Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

ZRP Implements Strict No-Mobile-Phone Policy For Officers On Duty

10 minutes agoMon, 04 Nov 2024 12:03:29 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZRP Implements Strict No-Mobile-Phone Policy For Officers On Duty

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is implementing a strict no-mobile-phone policy for officers on duty, permitting cellphone usage only during breaks and lunch periods.

In a memorandum dated October 31, 2024, addressed to all stations in Masvingo Central District, the Officer Commanding expressed concern that, despite repeated directives prohibiting cellphone use while on duty, many commanders have failed to enforce this policy effectively. Reads the memo:

With immediate effect, no member is allowed to be in possession of a cellphone whilst on duty. Cellphones should only be used during break and lunch times.

Once a member is found with a cellphone whilst on duty, the Officer in- Charge of the said member will be put to task.

Upon commencement of duty, the Officer in-Charge should take possession of the cell phones and lock them in the safe or cabinet.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

All stations standard operation procedures should contain a clause governing the use of cell phones whilst on duty and members should acknowledge having read and understood the SOPs.

The directive may pose challenges for police officers if they are not provided with radios. Officers say they rely on their phones to call for backup, request ambulances at accident scenes, and coordinate transportation.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

ZRPPolice officersCellphonesZRP Bans Cellphones

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback