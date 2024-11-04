ZRP Implements Strict No-Mobile-Phone Policy For Officers On Duty

Once a member is found with a cellphone whilst on duty, the Officer in- Charge of the said member will be put to task.

Upon commencement of duty, the Officer in-Charge should take possession of the cell phones and lock them in the safe or cabinet.

All stations standard operation procedures should contain a clause governing the use of cell phones whilst on duty and members should acknowledge having read and understood the SOPs.

The directive may pose challenges for police officers if they are not provided with radios. Officers say they rely on their phones to call for backup, request ambulances at accident scenes, and coordinate transportation.

