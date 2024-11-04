ZRP Implements Strict No-Mobile-Phone Policy For Officers On Duty
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is implementing a strict no-mobile-phone policy for officers on duty, permitting cellphone usage only during breaks and lunch periods.
In a memorandum dated October 31, 2024, addressed to all stations in Masvingo Central District, the Officer Commanding expressed concern that, despite repeated directives prohibiting cellphone use while on duty, many commanders have failed to enforce this policy effectively. Reads the memo:
With immediate effect, no member is allowed to be in possession of a cellphone whilst on duty. Cellphones should only be used during break and lunch times.Feedback
Once a member is found with a cellphone whilst on duty, the Officer in- Charge of the said member will be put to task.
Upon commencement of duty, the Officer in-Charge should take possession of the cell phones and lock them in the safe or cabinet.
All stations standard operation procedures should contain a clause governing the use of cell phones whilst on duty and members should acknowledge having read and understood the SOPs.
The directive may pose challenges for police officers if they are not provided with radios. Officers say they rely on their phones to call for backup, request ambulances at accident scenes, and coordinate transportation.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals