Elon Musk Pledges To Boost Starlink Capacity In African Cities Amid Soaring Demand

Musk said African users residing outside city centres can still sign up for the service, as there is significant capacity available in these areas. Musk wrote on X:

Starlink is working to increase Internet capacity in dense urban areas in Africa as fast as possible. Please note that there is still significant capacity outside of city centers.

This development comes as Starlink’s residential service has sold out in Bulawayo, just a week after the internet service provider announced that the city centre and surrounding areas had reached full capacity.

Harare reached capacity a few weeks ago for the SpaceX product, and Bulawayo follows suit as users seek what they consider an affordable and fast internet connection.

According to the Starlink map on its website, Bulawayo is now marked as sold out. This designation indicates that the internet service capacity has been fully utilised in specific areas, particularly in densely populated cities.

As a result, customers can place orders but will enter a queue until the capacity for the low-orbit satellites can be increased.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has not provided a specific timeline for when this increased capacity will be available.

