FC Wangu Mazodze Abandons Five Players In Marondera After 2-0 Loss To FC Hunters

8 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 06:04:48 GMT

United States-based FC Wangu Mazodze owner, Richard Mazodze, reportedly ordered club officials to leave five players at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera and bar them from boarding the team bus following their 2-0 defeat to FC Hunters on Sunday.

According to Soccer24, the players, including former CAPS United midfielder Diago Makurumidze, were suspended and left stranded in Marondera for nearly two hours at Mazodze’s orders.

Mazodze, who was in the United States, held a post-match Zoom meeting with club officials where he issued the suspension directive.

