Harare Suspends Eight Municipal Police Officers Over Corruption Allegations

On the same day, at Superbrite Soap Manufacturing Company in Workington, patrolmen Taurai Guregure, Hebert Mukumba, Tonderai Nyikadzino, and Douglas Nyemba also posed as police officers responsible for shop licensing. They were intercepted by a team of investigators and found in possession of four dozen bars of soap that they had allegedly extorted from the company.

On October 24, 2024, at 80 Lorraine Drive in Mabelreign, council employees Ignatius Pesvani and Newman Mhereyenyoka, under the Harare Water Department, similarly pretended to be police officers on licensing duties. They demanded shop licenses from Kartoque Company but were arrested by members of the public and handed over to the ZRP Mabelreign Police Station.

On October 26, parking supervisors Mapfumo and Muringisi were reported for arresting a motorist for parking over the lines. They allegedly demanded a bribe of USD $20 in exchange for letting the motorist go. When the bribe was handed over, they disembarked from the car they had initially boarded with the intent of taking it to Central Stores for impounding.

Gama said the City of Harare does not tolerate corruption and urged residents to report any suspicious actions by council officials.

