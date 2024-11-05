Long-Awaited Public Transport Policy Takes Effect In Bulawayo

6 minutes ago Tue, 05 Nov 2024 10:39:11 GMT

The City of Bulawayo has begun implementing its Public Transport Policy, which had been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 5, Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube said the policy was originally approved by the Council on October 3, 2012.

He said the primary objective of the Public Transport Policy is to establish a safe and efficient public transportation system for the residents of Bulawayo. Said Dube:

