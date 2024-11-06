Mnangagwa Calls For Return Of Chimurenga Heroes' Remains From Britain

4 minutes ago Wed, 06 Nov 2024 05:32:20 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the British government to return the remains of Chimurenga war heroes for dignified interment.

Among those whose remains are sought are prominent figures from the First Chimurenga, including Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, and other leaders of uprisings against colonial rule, such as Chief Makoni Chingaira, Chief Mapondera, and Chief Chinengundu Mashayamombe. The remains are believed to have been taken to Britain as war trophies and are currently used for research.

In 2022, both London’s Natural History Museum and Cambridge University expressed their willingness to cooperate with Zimbabwe in repatriating these human remains.

