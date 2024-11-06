SADC To Hold Emergency Summit In Harare

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said:

The nation is informed that an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held in Harare from 16th to 20th November 2024, primarily to address emerging issues of regional significance. The summit is expected to be briefed on political events in the region, including the recent elections in Mozambique and Botswana and upcoming polls in Namibia.

Violence has erupted in Mozambique following the disputed elections on October 9, which saw the ruling FRELIMO party, led by Daniel Chapo, declared the winner.

In the wake of the election, lawyer Elvino Dias, who represented presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, was shot dead in the capital, Maputo, along with an opposition politician, Paulo Guambe.

Mondlane has since fled to South Africa, claiming he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

According to Human Rights Watch, at least 11 people have been killed by security forces during ongoing protests against the election results, with an additional 50 individuals suffering serious gunshot wounds.

Protests continue in various parts of Mozambique, and tensions across the country remain high.

