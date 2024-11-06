Zimbabwe's Raw Milk Production Sees 18% Surge Despite Drought

7 minutes ago Wed, 06 Nov 2024 08:57:46 GMT

Zimbabwe’s raw milk production increased by 18% to 85.05 million litres in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 71.91 million litres in the same period last year, despite drought effects.

The improvement is largely due to the partnership between the Zimbabwean Government and the EU-funded Transforming the Zimbabwe Dairy Value Chain for the Future (TranZDVC) project.

TranZDVC has supported small-scale dairy farmers by providing resources such as calves and lucerne grass seeds, enhancing production efficiency and sustainability in the dairy sector.

