Nees Names Warriors Squad For AFCON Qualifiers Against Kenya And Cameroon

7 minutes ago Thu, 07 Nov 2024 14:48:31 GMT

Michael Nees has announced the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

Zimbabwe will host the Harambe Stars (Kenya) at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on November 15, followed by a match against the Indomitable Lions (Cameroon) just four days later.

The Warriors need only one point from these two matches to secure a spot at the continental showpiece in Morocco.

