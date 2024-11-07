Nees Names Warriors Squad For AFCON Qualifiers Against Kenya And Cameroon
Michael Nees has announced the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.
Zimbabwe will host the Harambe Stars (Kenya) at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on November 15, followed by a match against the Indomitable Lions (Cameroon) just four days later.
The Warriors need only one point from these two matches to secure a spot at the continental showpiece in Morocco.
Here is the Warriors squad selected by Nees:
GOALKEEPERS:
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)
DEFENDERS:
Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)
MIDFIELDERS:
Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars)
FORWARDS:
Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)
