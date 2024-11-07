Simba Bhora Crowned 2024 Premiership Champions

Captain Walter Musona scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute, marking his 10th goal of the season and securing three points for the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached team.

With this victory, Simba Bhora reached an unassailable total of 66 points, effectively wrapping up the season with two games still to play.

Second-placed FC Platinum remain on 57 points after their victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava, meaning they can no longer catch up to Simba Bhora.

In his post-match comments, Ndiraya, who previously fell short of the title with Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, expressed gratitude to the club’s management, including president Simba Ndoro, the board, the executive committee, the technical team, the secretariat, and the players for their contributions to this historic achievement. Said Ndiraya:

We are very excited as a club to have won the championship. We are excited about what we have done throughout the season. I think this should be our 21st win, I am not too sure, but that was our target. We knew that if we get between 20 and 22 wins, we would be champions. I am glad that in the end, we managed to do so. We give credit to our management, the president himself, Simbarashe Ndoro, the board, the executive committee, the technical team, the secretariat and the players. The players were the ones doing the job and our supporters have always been there for us and we have done this together so this championship is for the entire province. It’s the first championship to be won in the province and I am very happy that we have made history. Lastly, I want to thank my family and everyone who supported me during this difficult journey. This is for us together and what’s left is for us to plan the celebrations. From that, we also want to finish on a high, we are on 66 points. We want to finish on 72, and probably break a record in recent times.

