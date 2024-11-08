Israeli Football Fans Targeted In Violent Pogrom-Like Attacks In Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s mayor and authorities said that despite a massive police presence, Israeli fans had been injured in several parts of the Dutch capital.

Amsterdam police arrested 62 people in connection with the violent incidents. Five people were hospitalised, and authorities are investigating the attacks. They also received reports of a potential hostage situation, though this was not confirmed.

Prime Minister Schoof expressed horror at the violence, reassuring that the perpetrators would be tracked down and prosecuted.

Dutch officials, including the national coordinator for combating antisemitism, described the violence as disgusting, stating that a line had been crossed.

Chanan Hertzberger, head of the Central Jewish Committee in the Netherlands, accused taxi drivers of exacerbating the violence by helping to corner Israeli fans. Videos surfaced showing assaults and attempts to run over Israelis.

Israeli airline El Al organized two “rescue flights” to bring passengers back to Israel following the violence. That was after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled plans to send two military planes.

Tensions had been high before the match, with clashes between Maccabi fans and pro-Palestinian protesters, including fireworks and the tearing down of a Palestinian flag.

The unrest escalated after the game, with videos circulating showing beatings and a person being run over, some of which included pro-Palestinian slogans.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the violence a “pogrom” against Maccabi fans and Israeli citizens.

Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders also referred to the events as a pogrom and criticized authorities for their failure to protect Israeli citizens.

Mayor Femke Halsema tried to prevent further violence by moving pro-Palestinian protesters away from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, reports indicated that a large group later attempted to head toward the stadium, only to be stopped by riot police.

The attacks sparked international outrage, with US special envoy on antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt describing them as “horrifying” and “reminiscent of a classic pogrom.”

She said the violence occurred just days before the anniversary of the 1938 Nazi pogrom against Jews in Germany, calling the images “horrific and shameful.”

