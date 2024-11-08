Mnangagwa, Chamisa To Attend Botswana President's Inauguration

Meanwhile, Chamisa took to his social media platforms to confirm his attendance, posting that he had arrived in Botswana for the inauguration of the newly elected president. He wrote:

I'm in Botswana for the inauguration of the new President and a new government. God is faithful. And God's plan for Zimbabwe is great and on course. Our time to smile and celebrate is coming. Our Botswana moment is not far. We're next.

As Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government, as well as the current Chairman of SADC, it was expected that President Mnangagwa would be invited to the inauguration of Botswana’s new president.

However, it is unusual for opposition figures to be extended invitations to such high-level events within the SADC region.

The invitation to Chamisa suggests a unique and developing relationship between the Zimbabwean opposition leader and Boko.

Chamisa had also been invited to the inauguration of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is widely regarded as sympathetic to Zimbabwe’s main opposition. This indicates growing diplomatic ties between Chamisa and regional leaders who share his political outlook.

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Boko, emerged victorious in the October 30 elections, defeating the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which had been in power for 58 years.

In celebration of the inauguration of the new president, the Botswana government has declared a one-and-a-half-day paid public holiday.

Government spokesperson Montlenyane Baaitse announced that Thursday, November 7, will be a half-day, while Friday, November 8, has been officially designated as a full-paid public holiday.

