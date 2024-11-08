RBZ Projects Inflation To Drop Below 5% By December

5 minutes ago Fri, 08 Nov 2024 12:46:37 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has forecast that inflation will fall below 5% by December, despite challenges such as a rising import bill and fluctuations in commodity prices.

In October, consumer prices surged by 37.2%, driven largely by a sharp depreciation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency.

However, in an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent, RBZ Deputy Governor Innocent Matshe expressed confidence that inflation will soon stabilise and return to acceptable levels. Said Matshe:

