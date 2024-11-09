Gutu RDC Considers Naming Street "Solo naMutsai"
Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) is considering naming one of the streets at Mpandawana Growth Point after Solo naMutsai, a hit song by legendary musician Jonah Moyo.
The song, released in 1982, tells the romantic story of Solo and Mutsai, whose love and wedding in rural Gutu put Mpandawana on the map.
Jonah Moyo was recently awarded an honorary degree from Great Zimbabwe University for his contributions to social and cultural commentary through music, his role in co-founding sungura choreography, and innovation, and for nurturing music students.
As reported by The Mirror, Gutu RDC CEO, Alexander Mtembwa, expressed support for the idea of naming a street after the song, calling it a noble gesture that recognizes the cultural impact the song had on the district.
The final decision on the street naming will be made during a full council meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025. Said Mtembwa:
We like the idea which was suggested by GZU during its graduation ceremony last week. We will table it for our full council meeting later this month.
If the resolution is passed, Gutu RDC will become the first local authority in Zimbabwe to honour a local artist by naming a street after their song.
More: Pindula News