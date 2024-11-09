Gutu RDC Considers Naming Street "Solo naMutsai"

6 minutes ago Sat, 09 Nov 2024 10:00:09 GMT

Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) is considering naming one of the streets at Mpandawana Growth Point after Solo naMutsai, a hit song by legendary musician Jonah Moyo.

The song, released in 1982, tells the romantic story of Solo and Mutsai, whose love and wedding in rural Gutu put Mpandawana on the map.

Jonah Moyo was recently awarded an honorary degree from Great Zimbabwe University for his contributions to social and cultural commentary through music, his role in co-founding sungura choreography, and innovation, and for nurturing music students.

Feedback