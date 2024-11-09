Harare City Council Probe Team's Tenure Extended

In Proclamation 5 of 2024, gazetted in Statutory Instrument 180 of 2024 on November 8, President Mnangagwa exercised the option of a three-month extension, extending the investigation to nine months.

The Commission’s terms of reference include investigating financial management systems, and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act, and other laws.

The Commission will investigate the financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other outsourced arrangements, such as Rufaro Marketing and City Parking.

The Commission will also investigate why Harare has not had an Enterprise Resource Planning system to manage its accounts since 2019 and quantify any resulting losses.

The Auditor-General has reported that the lack of an appropriate system has made it impossible to determine what has happened to some council revenue and whether funds are being misappropriated.

The Commission will investigate the management, sale, lease, or transfer of the local authority’s properties to private entities.

The Commission will also probe the convening of council meetings, adherence to standing orders and rules, and compliance with procurement laws, including the disposal of assets.

The President gave the Commission open-ended authority to investigate any other matter deemed appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.

The Commission has full power to visit premises, summon witnesses, record proceedings, and minute testimonies, and manage all gathered information.

Since being sworn in, the Commission has gathered evidence and questioned councillors and officials in public hearings.

