Scottland FC Secures Promotion To Premier Soccer League

The breakthrough came in the 26th minute when Scottland was awarded a penalty after Leroy Mavunga was fouled in the box. Ronald Pfumbidzai stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Mavunga then extended Scottland’s lead with a well-taken goal just before half-time. Black Mambas pulled one back through Munyaradzi Dambudza, whose goal proved to be little more than a consolation.

Mavunga sealed the win in the second half, scoring his second goal of the match and Scottland’s third to ensure the full three points and promotion to the PSL.

Scottland owner Pedzai Sakupwanya dismissed any complaints from MWOS, insisting that his club had earned the title and deserved the promotion. He said:

I would like to thank God because it was not an easy road but God did it for us, I would want to thank Honourable Innocent Benza for being with us throughout the journey. We fought a good fight, like what I predicted when we were number seven that we would be number one and today (yesterday) we just did it. We know whenever there are good things, naysayers will always talk but we know that in life when people do not talk about you, it means you are not important. So one needs to be talked about in life, our opponents tried all they could to pull us down but they could not achieve it. Some were 12 points ahead of us but they conceded too many draws and we were winning, so they should not complain. They must congratulate us, because as Scottland, we want to take our football forward, we need to empower our youths.

MWOS won 1-0 but that was too little too late with Scottland holding on to their two-point advantage.

