Farmers To Get Top-Up Payments For Cotton Delivered Last Season
Cotton companies are offering top-up payments to farmers for higher-grade cotton delivered last season.
The Cotton Ginners Association (CGA), which represents private merchants accounting for about 25% of the country’s cotton production, has confirmed that farmers are receiving additional payments for cotton graded A, B, and C.
Farmers initially receive payment for the lowest grade (D), with further top-ups provided based on the final grade assigned to the cotton.
For the 2024 marketing season, the minimum seed cotton prices are set at US43c per kg for grade A, US39c for grade B, US36c for grade C, and US32c for grade D. CGA said in a statement:
We are pleased with the progress made in input distribution. We have already provided a portion of the inputs to farmers and are well-prepared for the season.
This, coupled with the top-ups for grade differentials, demonstrates our commitment to supporting farmers.
At its peak, Zimbabwe’s cotton production reached 351,000 tonnes during the 2010/11 season. However, last season’s drought severely affected yields, causing production to plummet to a record low of just 13,000 tonnes.
