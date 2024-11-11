Farmers To Get Top-Up Payments For Cotton Delivered Last Season

5 minutes ago Mon, 11 Nov 2024 12:33:11 GMT

Cotton companies are offering top-up payments to farmers for higher-grade cotton delivered last season.

The Cotton Ginners Association (CGA), which represents private merchants accounting for about 25% of the country’s cotton production, has confirmed that farmers are receiving additional payments for cotton graded A, B, and C.

Farmers initially receive payment for the lowest grade (D), with further top-ups provided based on the final grade assigned to the cotton.

