FC Wangu Mazodze's PSL Dreams On The Line
FC Wangu Mazodze’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) aspirations are hanging by a thread after a 0-0 draw against Tenax CS over the weekend.
Affectionately known as The Kingdom Boys, FC Wangu Mazodze were once leading the ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) with 14 points, but their position has since become precarious.
They are now just two points ahead of Triangle United and Tenax CS, who are in second and third place, respectively.
With 65 points from 29 games, FC Wangu Mazodze are closely followed by Triangle United, who also have 63 points from the same number of games.
Tenax CS, with one more game played, are tied on 63 points with Triangle United.
With only three games left in the season, Mazodze’s path to promotion to the Premier Soccer League is narrow, and they can afford little room for error.
In 2023, FC Wangu Mazodze missed out on promotion after drawing with Renco Mine FC on the final day.
Tenax FC also missed out on PSL promotion that year due to a board decision revealing they had fielded an unregistered player in their final match, which handed the promotion spot to Bikita Minerals FC instead.
Mazodze’s remaining fixtures include an away match against Mutare City Rovers and two crucial home games against St. Paul’s Musami FC and Surrey FC.
More: Pindula News