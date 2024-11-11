FC Wangu Mazodze's PSL Dreams On The Line

With 65 points from 29 games, FC Wangu Mazodze are closely followed by Triangle United, who also have 63 points from the same number of games.

Tenax CS, with one more game played, are tied on 63 points with Triangle United.

With only three games left in the season, Mazodze’s path to promotion to the Premier Soccer League is narrow, and they can afford little room for error.

In 2023, FC Wangu Mazodze missed out on promotion after drawing with Renco Mine FC on the final day.

Tenax FC also missed out on PSL promotion that year due to a board decision revealing they had fielded an unregistered player in their final match, which handed the promotion spot to Bikita Minerals FC instead.

Mazodze’s remaining fixtures include an away match against Mutare City Rovers and two crucial home games against St. Paul’s Musami FC and Surrey FC.

