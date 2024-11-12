Nees Confident Machope Adds New Dimension To Warriors' Attack

While there have been calls for Nees to include Highlanders forward Lynoth Chikuhwa, the PSL’s top scorer who recently brought his tally to 16 goals and solidified his position as the favourite for the 2024 Golden Boot, Nees remains focused on Machope.

Speaking to State media, Nees said he preferred the 31-year-old Simba Bhora forward because of his attributes including physical stature and his skill, which he hopes will bring an additional dimension to the Warriors’ attack. He said:

He is a good player. He is a little bit a different type. He is very tall. I saw him in the (Chibuku Super) Cup semi-final, that he is in good shape where he showed a very nice overhead kick. I think he is a different type of player. We must see now in training how he can fit into the team. But I am sure he can bring another element which we didn’t have before in the team. Every player who plays at the high level can bring some additional element.

Nees travelled to Polokwane, South Africa for the match against Kenya with most of the local-based players on Sunday and foreign-based players were expected to join camp this Tuesday. Said Nees:

We have a good mixture of local, South Africa-based, some based in Europe, Gerald Takwara in Iraq and Teenage (Hadebe) in Cincinnati in the USA. So, it’s a good mixture. Everybody brings a different element into it, from a character point of view and also from a skill point of view. We are very happy to have them all in the camp.

The Warriors, currently second in Group J, must avoid defeat against Kenya to secure the final spot for next year’s AFCON finals in Morocco.

Cameroon became the first team from the group to qualify after defeating Kenya in back-to-back matches, pushing their points tally to 10.

Zimbabwe, with eight points, strengthened their position behind Cameroon by securing maximum points in both their games against Namibia.

Kenya, with four points, still has a chance to revive their qualification hopes if they win their remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

