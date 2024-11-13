Bulawayo Parking Firm Boss Arrives At City Hall In US$400K Rolls Royce

TTI keeps 70% of the revenue from parking, clamping, and storage fees, while the City of Bulawayo receives the remaining 30%.

From January to May 2024, TTI remitted over US$1.5 million to the city, meaning the company’s share was more than double what the council received.

The sight of Mabuza’s expensive car during his visit to City Hall has sparked outrage among Bulawayo residents, many of whom are now calling for the cancellation of TTI’s contract.

The six-year contract, which started in January 2022 and runs until December 2027, was awarded in 2020 but took two years to begin.

City officials were reportedly shocked by Mabuza’s display of wealth, with some calling it “tone-deaf” given the growing public calls for a review of the parking contract.

One councillor, who spoke to ZimLive, said TTI has become the most unpopular company in the city. Said the councillor:

It’s us as councillors who’re keeping the mob at bay, for now. It’s a fact that TTI is the most unpopular company in this city and to have this obscene display of wealth at City Hall by one of the company’s directors is adding fuel to a raging fire.

Some council members are speaking quietly, warning that TTI has become deeply entrenched in the city’s administration, with claims that senior figures at City Hall may be working in the company’s favour.

TTI first sparked outrage when it set parking fees at US$1 for just 30 minutes in the Central Business District (CBD), leading to strong protests from residents. The company later reduced the charge, and now US$1 covers an hour of parking.

However, TTI continues to face criticism for the way its employees treat the public. Many residents accuse the company of mistreating elderly people and using harsh tactics to clamp cars to meet its revenue targets.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart had promised to review the TTI contract during his election campaign, but he has since become less vocal on the issue.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment