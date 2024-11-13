Chunga Returns To Belgium, Honoured By Ex-Club Eendracht Aalst Lede

5 minutes ago Wed, 13 Nov 2024 06:23:47 GMT

Zimbabwean football icon Moses “Bambo” Chunga recently made a return to Belgium, where he was invited by his former club, Eendracht Aalst Lede, reported Nehanda Radio.

Chunga, who played for the club from 1988 to 1992, is regarded as one of the team’s all-time greats, with his exceptional contributions during his playing days cementing his legendary status.

The club’s management extended the invitation to Chunga, hoping to tap into his legacy and assist in rekindling Eendracht Aalst Lede’s former glory.

Feedback