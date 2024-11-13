Chunga Returns To Belgium, Honoured By Ex-Club Eendracht Aalst Lede
Zimbabwean football icon Moses “Bambo” Chunga recently made a return to Belgium, where he was invited by his former club, Eendracht Aalst Lede, reported Nehanda Radio.
Chunga, who played for the club from 1988 to 1992, is regarded as one of the team’s all-time greats, with his exceptional contributions during his playing days cementing his legendary status.
The club’s management extended the invitation to Chunga, hoping to tap into his legacy and assist in rekindling Eendracht Aalst Lede’s former glory.
During his visit, Chunga attended the club’s weekend match against Erpe-Mere United, where Eendracht Aalst Lede secured a 2-0 victory.
In recognition of his enduring connection with the club, Eendracht Aalst Lede posted a tribute to Chunga on social media, acknowledging his presence and celebrating his continued importance to the club. It said:
Under the watchful eye of Moses Chunga, we win the champion against Erpe-Mere United 0-2.
We jump to second place in the ranking and are approaching two points of leader Wetteren.
By inviting Chunga, Eendracht Aalst Lede aims to reignite the spirit of their glory days and inspire a new generation of players.
In a short video shared by the club on social media, the former Zimbabwe Warriors captain expressed his commitment to the cause, saying he is in Belgium to “support the project and help get the club back to where it belongs.” He said:
Hello, guys I’m saddened by what happened to our team, I’m energised and happy to be here (Belgium).
I’m hoping to see you tomorrow (Sunday) at the game. Let’s believe again.
More: Pindula News