Dancer On The Run After Explicit Stage Incident In Epworth
A raunchy dancer, known as Kim and the leader of the Spicy Angels dance group, is being sought by police for questioning after a video surfaced showing her engaging in oral sex with a reveller on stage at a nightclub in Epworth on Saturday.
Following the incident, which took place at Choggs Bar on Saturday night, the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) is considering revoking her licence.
Kim was summoned by the police and had promised to turn herself in, but she has since gone into hiding.
In an interview with H-Metro, Harpers Mapimhidze, president of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe, said that they will investigate Kim’s conduct and move to revoke her licence. He said:
I am sure the police are going to do their job and arrest such individuals. We are also going to investigate this case and revoke her licence.
Hazviite zvaakaita zviye (what she did is totally unacceptable) and that is public indecency and we condemn such acts in public.
She should just do her job of dancing not to strip fans and have sex with them on stage.
She was summoned to the police and lied that she was going to hand herself over but she has been evasive since the day she was called by the police.
She is the founder of the group and she is our member and she is registered. I am sure, she was just overzealous, kuda kufadza (trying to please her) maclients, this is not the first time.
Mapimhidze said that they decided to act against Kim, a registered DAZ member, after a public outcry. He added:
We don’t allow such kind of behaviour and as an organisation, we are against such acts.
That is embarrassing, vana vanodzidzei (what will young people learn from that), we condemn that as an association.
More: Pindula News