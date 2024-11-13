Dancer On The Run After Explicit Stage Incident In Epworth

In an interview with H-Metro, Harpers Mapimhidze, president of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe, said that they will investigate Kim’s conduct and move to revoke her licence. He said:

I am sure the police are going to do their job and arrest such individuals. We are also going to investigate this case and revoke her licence.

Hazviite zvaakaita zviye (what she did is totally unacceptable) and that is public indecency and we condemn such acts in public.

She should just do her job of dancing not to strip fans and have sex with them on stage.

She was summoned to the police and lied that she was going to hand herself over but she has been evasive since the day she was called by the police.

She is the founder of the group and she is our member and she is registered. I am sure, she was just overzealous, kuda kufadza (trying to please her) maclients, this is not the first time.