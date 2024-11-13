Grade 3 Learner Dies In Grocery Store Collapse

Hlabati said that the learners were hit by roofing sheets and were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, by Tuesday morning, all the injured learners had been treated and discharged.

The severe weather caused significant damage across the district, affecting 21 schools, two district hospitals, and 54 homesteads.

The district has reached out to the provincial office for assistance, as lessons and examinations at the impacted schools have been disrupted.

In addition to the classroom damage at Zvemukonde Secondary, Hlabati said Mnene Hospital, the main referral health facility in the district, also suffered damage, with some wards losing their roofs and water tanks being affected. He said:

It’s a serious disaster, we also have over 50 homesteads which were damaged and villagers are staying in the open. We are mobilising tents and food for the affected families but we are overwhelmed.

Mberengwa District is seeking approval to arrange alternative shelter for examination candidates who have been left stranded due to damage to their schools.

Besides Zvemukonde Secondary, several other schools were affected, including Masase High, Mnene High, Mbuyanehanda High, Jena Primary, Chimbapire Primary, Ngezi Primary, Chebvute Primary, and Chemakudo Primary.

Hlabati said that he held an emergency meeting with the Provincial Civil Protection Unit to address the situation.

The Meteorological Services Department has forecast localised downpours across the country from Monday through Friday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment