Mnangagwa Takes Delegation Of 238 People To UN Climate Summit, Each Delegate Gets US$1,000 Daily Allowance

According to ZimLive, the government is paying each delegate a daily allowance of US$1,000 for five days, totalling approximately US$1.2 million for the delegation’s expenses.

Mnangagwa’s travel arrangements have also raised eyebrows. The President departed Harare on Sunday aboard a private jet, a Boeing 737-700 BBJ, chartered from Royal Jet Services in Dubai for US$12,700 per hour.

The aircraft, which has a configuration of 34 seats—8 VIP, 8 business class, and 18 standard—also includes a bedroom.

The 18-hour round trip between Harare and Baku alone would have cost the taxpayer over US$200,000, with additional costs for empty-leg flights between Dubai and Harare.

The total cost of the five-day trip, including commercial flights for many delegates, is expected to approach US$2 million.

This lavish expenditure comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with its worst drought in 40 years, with more than half of the population in need of food aid.

