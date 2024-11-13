Mnangagwa Takes Delegation Of 238 People To UN Climate Summit, Each Delegate Gets US$1,000 Daily Allowance
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has led a delegation of 238 people to the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. This was revealed by the organizers of the annual summit.
In addition to the official government delegation, another 44 individuals, listed under a special category called “Overflow,” are attending at their own expense.
By comparison, other countries with larger populations, such as South Africa (60 million), are sending just 51 delegates, while France is sending 63, Mozambique 78, and Botswana 39.
According to ZimLive, the government is paying each delegate a daily allowance of US$1,000 for five days, totalling approximately US$1.2 million for the delegation’s expenses.
Mnangagwa’s travel arrangements have also raised eyebrows. The President departed Harare on Sunday aboard a private jet, a Boeing 737-700 BBJ, chartered from Royal Jet Services in Dubai for US$12,700 per hour.
The aircraft, which has a configuration of 34 seats—8 VIP, 8 business class, and 18 standard—also includes a bedroom.
The 18-hour round trip between Harare and Baku alone would have cost the taxpayer over US$200,000, with additional costs for empty-leg flights between Dubai and Harare.
The total cost of the five-day trip, including commercial flights for many delegates, is expected to approach US$2 million.
This lavish expenditure comes at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with its worst drought in 40 years, with more than half of the population in need of food aid.
